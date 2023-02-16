Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 multilateral RADR training: Silver Flag [Image 8 of 8]

    Cope North 23 multilateral RADR training: Silver Flag

    GUAM

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine participates in a joint, multilateral rapid airfield damage repair training as a part of Cope North 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2023. The United States, Australia and Japan employ interoperability during Cope North 23 through agile, integrated generation of airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating coalition airpower resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    RADR
    CN23
    COPENorth 23

