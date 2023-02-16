Cope North 23 multilateral RADR training: Silver Flag

A U.S. Soldier participates in a joint, multilateral rapid airfield damage repair training as a part of Cope North 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2023. Cope North 23 is an annual field training exercise that allows each partner nation to hone vital readiness skills while enhancing interoperability among multiple mission areas to include air superiority, interdiction, electronic warfare, tactical airlift, and aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

