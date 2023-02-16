A U.S. Marine participates in a joint, multilateral rapid airfield damage repair training as a part of Cope North 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2023. Cope North 23 enhances U.S. relationships with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multinational defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 00:34 Photo ID: 7636414 VIRIN: 230216-F-VZ160-1008 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 5.18 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 23 multilateral RADR training: Silver Flag [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.