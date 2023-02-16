Cope North 23 multilateral RADR training: Silver Flag

A U.S. Soldier participates in a joint, multilateral rapid airfield damage repair training as a part of Cope North 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2023. The United States, Australia and Japan employ interoperability during Cope North 23 through agile, integrated generation of airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating coalition airpower resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

