230214-N-GC965-0022 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Martin Almond, a technical lead assigned to Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC), explains the capabilities of the autonomous underwater vehicle REMUS 600 and REMUS 100 to an industry representative during the WEST 2023 conference. The premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 33rd year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

WEST Conference 2023 [Image 13 of 13]