    WEST Conference 2023 [Image 3 of 13]

    WEST Conference 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230214-N-GC965-0030 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics, and Business Solutions members explain to industry representatives the Navy App Locker of its features and capabilities to help Sailors get the resources they need in the fleet during the WEST 2023 conference. The premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 33rd year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 7636239
    VIRIN: 230214-N-GC965-0030
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 972.57 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WEST Conference 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

