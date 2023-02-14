230214-N-GC965-0125 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Doug Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), gives a speech at the U.S. Navy Information Warfare Pavilion during WEST 2023. The premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 33rd year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 21:21 Photo ID: 7636246 VIRIN: 230214-N-GC965-0125 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WEST Conference 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.