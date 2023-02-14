230214-N-GC965-0014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Capt. David Kuhn, Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office (PMW 770) program manager, center-left, speaks with industry representatives in the Engagement Zone inside the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2023 conference. The premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 33rd year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 VIRIN: 230214-N-GC965-0014