33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight

Crew chiefs assigned to the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, inspect the flight line during a foreign object debris walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. FOD walks ensure flight lines are free of hazardous materials such as trash, rocks, loose metal objects or anything else that could be dangerous for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

