Crew chiefs assigned to the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, perform a pre-flight check for an F-35A Lightning II aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. The 33rd Fighter Wing conducted operations at MacDill as part of a training program for newly selected F-35 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7635988
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-TE518-1005
|Resolution:
|7185x4792
|Size:
|18.35 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
