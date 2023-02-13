33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight

Crew chiefs assigned to the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, perform a pre-flight check for an F-35A Lightning II aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. The 33rd Fighter Wing conducted operations at MacDill as part of a training program for newly selected F-35 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

