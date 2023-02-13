Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight [Image 2 of 6]

    33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, performs a pre-flight check for an F-35A Lightning II aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. The 33rd Fighter Wing conducted operations at MacDill as part of a training program for newly selected F-35 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    This work, 33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    United States
    F-35
    Airman Magazine
    Florida
    Air Force

