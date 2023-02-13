33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. The F-35A is designed to perform in an advanced threat environment, providing next generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the U.S. and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

