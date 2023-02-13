Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight [Image 1 of 6]

    33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023. The F-35A is designed to perform in an advanced threat environment, providing next generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the U.S. and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7635986
    VIRIN: 230213-F-TE518-1004
    Resolution: 7619x5082
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd AMXS prepares F-35s for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    United States
    F-35
    Airman Magazine
    Florida
    Air Force

