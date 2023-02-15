Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) broke ground for the renovation of its historic Dry Dock 8 and adjacent berths Feb. 15.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 14:09
|Photo ID:
|7635528
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-YO710-027
|Resolution:
|5502x3668
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Breaks Ground on $300 Million Renovation of its Carrier Drydock, Adjacent Berths
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT