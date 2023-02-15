Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths

Pete Lynch, Program Executive Officer for Industrial Infrastructure responsible for SIOP, spoke at the groundbreaking for the renovation of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Drydock 8 and adjacent berths.



“Today signifies a new chapter in the story of SIOP and this historic facility as the shipyard workforce prepares for its new mission of supporting CVN 78,” he said. “The Navy and the Nation require new approaches driven by innovation and investment. SIOP is the cornerstone of our efforts and the four public shipyards, including the entire NNSY workforce of over 10,000 members, play a vital role in national defense by providing combat-ready ships to the fleet in defense of our Nation.”

