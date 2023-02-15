Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths [Image 2 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Pete Lynch, Program Executive Officer for Industrial Infrastructure responsible for SIOP, spoke at the groundbreaking for the renovation of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Drydock 8 and adjacent berths.

    “Today signifies a new chapter in the story of SIOP and this historic facility as the shipyard workforce prepares for its new mission of supporting CVN 78,” he said. “The Navy and the Nation require new approaches driven by innovation and investment. SIOP is the cornerstone of our efforts and the four public shipyards, including the entire NNSY workforce of over 10,000 members, play a vital role in national defense by providing combat-ready ships to the fleet in defense of our Nation.”

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Breaks Ground on $300 Million Renovation of its Carrier Drydock, Adjacent Berths

