Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) broke ground for the renovation of its historic Dry Dock 8 and adjacent berths Feb. 15.



The $300 million-plus renovation will support NNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future accommodating the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) carrier class.



This multi-contract, multi-year renovation is NNSY’s biggest project yet as part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP oversees infrastructure investments modernizing the nation’s public shipyards through upgraded dry docks and facilities, new equipment and improved workflow.



“Today signifies a new chapter in the story of SIOP and this historic facility as the shipyard workforce prepares for its new mission of supporting CVN 78,” said Pete Lynch, Program Executive Officer for Industrial Infrastructure responsible for SIOP. “CVN 78 is a critical enabler of increased naval capability and ushers in a new era of maritime readiness.”



He added, “The Navy and the Nation require new approaches driven by innovation and investment. SIOP is the cornerstone of our efforts and the four public shipyards, including the entire NNSY workforce of over 10,000 members, play a vital role in national defense by providing combat-ready ships to the fleet in defense of our Nation.”



As part of its full modernization, Dry Dock 8 will be undergoing saltwater upgrades to meet capacity and flow demand supporting a docked carrier; caisson and dewatering pump repairs. More than $90 million will be invested in repairs to the two berths adjacent to the dock.



Dry Dock 8 has been of national interest its construction began in July 1940, with then President Franklin D. Roosevelt touring the shipyard and inspecting its progress. Used for carrier and tank landing ship construction during World War II, in the decades since it has held ships ranging from the Forrestal-class carriers in the 1950s to now preparing to host the world’s most technologically advanced aircraft carrier.



NNSY has been making significant progress this decade in its ongoing SIOP efforts. The shipyard’s largest submarine dry dock, Dry Dock 4, is finishing a three-year, $200-million renovation. This past November, the shipyard dedicated its $73.3 million Production Training Facility, consolidating training that was previously spread across the shipyard into a centralized training hub with 34 academic classrooms and 26 mock-up areas. Other improvements include a 24/7 Navy Exchange Micro Mart that also opened in November, and a new Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant completing this spring.



“Regardless of the scope or dollar amount of these projects, we are getting better as a shipyard, both in our ability of meeting our one mission and supporting our one team,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson. “These investments are exciting to see, and I’m proud and thankful for everyone who is not just involved in these efforts, but truly devoted to making us better, as a premier 21st century shipyard. It takes a lot of support from Navy leadership and partnership with entities like Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to ensure these vast undertakings are both achievable and ultimately successful.”



NNSY, a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command, is one of the oldest, largest and most multifaceted industrial facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy, specializing in repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:09 Story ID: 438549 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 40 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Breaks Ground on $300 Million Renovation of its Carrier Drydock, Adjacent Berths, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.