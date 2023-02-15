Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard breaks ground on $300 million renovation of its carrier drydock, adjacent berths [Image 1 of 3]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, spoke during the groundbreaking for the renovation of the shipyard's historic Dry Dock 8 and adjacent berths Feb. 15.

    “Regardless of the scope or dollar amount of these projects, we are getting better as a shipyard, both in our ability of meeting our one mission and supporting our one team,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson. “These investments are exciting to see, and I’m proud and thankful for everyone who is not just involved in these efforts, but truly devoted to making us better, as a premier 21st century shipyard. It takes a lot of support from Navy leadership and partnership with entities like Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to ensure these vast undertakings are both achievable and ultimately successful.”

    IMAGE INFO

