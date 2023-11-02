Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific pose with Fussa City Junior High School students and teachers, along with leaders from Yokota Air Base, Fussa City, and the North Kanto Defense Bureau, for a photo after the annual Japan – U.S. Joint Concert at the Fussa Shimin Kaikan Hall, Fussa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2023. The concert was the first after a three year pause from COVID-19, and serves as an example of the continued cooperation and partnership between Yokota, U.S. Forces in Japan, and local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

