    Japan – U.S. Joint Concert [Image 3 of 3]

    Japan – U.S. Joint Concert

    JAPAN

    02.11.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific pose with Fussa City Junior High School students and teachers, along with leaders from Yokota Air Base, Fussa City, and the North Kanto Defense Bureau, for a photo after the annual Japan – U.S. Joint Concert at the Fussa Shimin Kaikan Hall, Fussa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2023. The concert was the first after a three year pause from COVID-19, and serves as an example of the continued cooperation and partnership between Yokota, U.S. Forces in Japan, and local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 02:49
    Photo ID: 7634617
    VIRIN: 230211-F-PG394-0271
    Resolution: 9066x6044
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan – U.S. Joint Concert [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    student
    music
    Fussa City
    PACAF Band
    Team Yokota
    NKDB

