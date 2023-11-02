Lt. Col. Jason Plosch, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific commander, conducts a united band of Air Force musicians and approximately 50 junior high school students from Fussa City during the annual Japan – U.S. Joint Concert at the Fussa Shimin Kaikan Hall, Fussa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2023. The concert is an annual event that displays the culmination of practice efforts between local Japanese students and military musicians. The event showcases the cooperation efforts between Yokota and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 02:49 Photo ID: 7634616 VIRIN: 230211-F-PG394-0162 Resolution: 7095x4729 Size: 5.47 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan – U.S. Joint Concert [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.