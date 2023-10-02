Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan – U.S. Joint Concert [Image 1 of 3]

    Japan – U.S. Joint Concert

    JAPAN

    02.10.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to concert musicians and attendees of the the annual Japan – U.S. Joint Concert at the Fussa Shimin Kaikan Hall, Fussa, Japan, about the partnership and cooperation between Yokota Air Base and the local community, Feb. 11, 2023. Leadership from Yokota, the North Kanto Defense Bureau, and Fussa City joined community members to listen to the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific play alongside approximately 50 junior high school students from three local Japanese schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

