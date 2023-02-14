Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Paul Devar, left, an aircraft maintenance officer and 2nd Lt. Araseli Servin, right, an aviation supply officer, both with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, lead a hike during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. Devar is a native of Alexandria, Virginia and Servin is a native of Riverside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

