U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, hike during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7634563
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-WE079-1236
|Resolution:
|7706x4335
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
