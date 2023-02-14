Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Garcia, a consolidated automatic support system technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs Marines during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. Garcia is a native of San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

