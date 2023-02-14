Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 [Image 2 of 14]

    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, depart in a CH-53E Super Stallion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 from Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 02:09
    Photo ID: 7634551
    VIRIN: 230214-M-WE079-1050
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 participates in Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    MALS-36
    Jungle Warfare Exercise
    JWX 23.1

