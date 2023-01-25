Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines [Image 14 of 14]

    Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 819th RED HORSE Squadron out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, assist Philippine Air Force Airmen in pouring concrete as part of a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. This event was one of many that took place in the Philippines over the course of two weeks, which included subject matter expert exchanges on maintenance, hot pit refueling, airfield damage repair, and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:38
    VIRIN: 230125-F-IQ718-0059
    This work, Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Philippine Air Force
    RED HORSE Squadron

