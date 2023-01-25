Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

Airmen from the 819th RED HORSE Squadron out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, assist Philippine Air Force Airmen in pouring concrete as part of a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. This event was one of many that took place in the Philippines over the course of two weeks, which included subject matter expert exchanges on maintenance, hot pit refueling, airfield damage repair, and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

