Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Taft, 819th RED HORSE Squadron Pavements and Equipment operator, assembles forms with his Philippine Air Force counterparts to pour concrete at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. Airmen from the 819th RED HORSE Squadron, out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, traveled to the Philippines and worked alongside their Philippine Air Force counterparts in a Field Training Event, Jan. 23 through Feb. 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

