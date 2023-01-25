Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

Senior Airman Arthur Hettinger, 819th RED HORSE Squadron Pavements and Equipment operator, shows Airman First Class Andres Baez and a Philippine Air Force member the process of edging concrete during a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. Events like this show the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to improving the defensive capabilities of its Allies and partners, and international Airmen are the backbone of those military-to-military partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

