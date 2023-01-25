Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

    Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Arthur Hettinger, 819th RED HORSE Squadron Pavements and Equipment operator, shows Airman First Class Andres Baez and a Philippine Air Force member the process of edging concrete during a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. Events like this show the U.S. Air Force's commitment to improving the defensive capabilities of its Allies and partners, and international Airmen are the backbone of those military-to-military partnerships.

    Philippines
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Philippine Air Force
    RED HORSE Squadron

