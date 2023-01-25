Airmen from the 819th RED HORSE Squadron out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, assist Philippine Air Force Airmen in pouring concrete as part of a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. The training event allowed both units to exchange knowledge and best practices in pouring a concrete pad which will be used as a future training site for airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7633723
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-IQ718-0009
|Resolution:
|5613x3586
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
