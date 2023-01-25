Malmstrom RED HORSE Squadron builds relationships in Philippines

Airmen from the 819th RED HORSE Squadron out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, assist Philippine Air Force Airmen in pouring concrete as part of a Field Training Event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, January 25, 2023. The training event allowed both units to exchange knowledge and best practices in pouring a concrete pad which will be used as a future training site for airfield damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

