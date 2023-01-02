Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units. [Image 3 of 3]

    65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Pfc. Alexander Ross (instructor) teaches a fellow Soldier how to get a radial pulse on a casualty without the use of a Sphygmomanometer.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 01:27
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

