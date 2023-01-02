Medics demonstrates how to apply a chest seal on a casualty with a gun-shot wound to the chest.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7632301
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-CF708-212
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT