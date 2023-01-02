Major Subordinate Commands throughout the 8th Army gathered on Camp Humphreys to participate in the Combat Life Saver course.
Led by the mighty Pacific Medics, 65th Medical Brigade; Soldiers from the 1st Signal Brigade, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, and 658th Regional Support Group learned how to conduct Tactical Casualty Combat Care.
Instructors; Staff Sgt. John Sacala, Sgt. Russell Lee, Sgt. William Anderson, Pfc. Alexander Ross and Pfc. Maria Mejia successfully instructed and certified 99 students in the 40-hour course.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 01:31
|Story ID:
|438406
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units., by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT