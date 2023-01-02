Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical Brigade conducts Combat Life Saver course for Eighth Army Units.

    Pfc. Alexander Ross (instructor) teaches a fellow Soldier how to get a radial pulse

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Story by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Major Subordinate Commands throughout the 8th Army gathered on Camp Humphreys to participate in the Combat Life Saver course.
    Led by the mighty Pacific Medics, 65th Medical Brigade; Soldiers from the 1st Signal Brigade, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, and 658th Regional Support Group learned how to conduct Tactical Casualty Combat Care.
    Instructors; Staff Sgt. John Sacala, Sgt. Russell Lee, Sgt. William Anderson, Pfc. Alexander Ross and Pfc. Maria Mejia successfully instructed and certified 99 students in the 40-hour course.

