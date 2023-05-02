Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility

Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole and Chief Master Sgt. John Myers bow in a moment of prayer during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023. Myers is succeeding Cole as the state command chief master sergeant for the Mississippi National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

