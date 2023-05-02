Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 5]

    Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. John Myers assumes responsibility of the Mississippi Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023. Myers is succeeding Command Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole, who served in the role of State Command Chief for five years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Change of Responsibility
    MSNG
    MSANG

