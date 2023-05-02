Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility

Chief Master Sgt. John Myers assumes responsibility of the Mississippi Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023. Myers is succeeding Command Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole, who served in the role of State Command Chief for five years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

