    Myers Assumes Responsibility as 14th State Command Chief Master Sergeant

    Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility

    Chief Master Sgt. John Myers renders a salute to Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard during a

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. John Myers assumed responsibility as the state’s 14th State Command Chief Master
    Sergeant of the Mississippi Air National Guard from Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole during a change of
    responsibility ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023.
    Myers previously served as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s command chief, where he served as the senior
    enlisted leader to the base commander, as well as the advocate and advisor on operational
    effectiveness and the organization’s training and equipping of enlisted Airmen.
    “My challenge is always to lead and listen to our Airmen and noncommissioned officers,” said Myers.
    “Their ideas improve how we fly, fight and win for our state and our nation.”
    Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, assistant adjutant general-Air, Mississippi National Guard said the position of
    state command chief master sergeant will involve moving forward and looking ahead. “I’m looking for
    engagement at the national level, outside of our state and within our state when necessary to ensure
    our Airmen are the best trained and equipped and that we are well represented at the national level,”
    said Blanchard.
    Myers brings a depth of knowledge to his new role. Not only did he previously serve as the 172nd Airlift
    Wing’s first sergeant, but he is currently assigned to the Air National Guard’s Chief Master Sergeant
    Orientation Course as a facilitator, guiding the future of Air Force chief master sergeants.
    Cole, retiring after 38 years of service, capped the last five years of her career as the State Command
    Chief Master Sergeant for the Mississippi Air National Guard.
    “Surround yourself with wise counsel, including a person that disagrees or questions your intent,” said
    Cole. “That will keep you true to the mission of developing our Airmen, our greatest asset.”
    “I will work tirelessly for our Airmen and operate from a place of deep humility and continue to seek
    wisdom,” said Myers. “I am deeply committed to all areas regarding recruiting, retention, job proficiency
    and identifying the future enlisted leaders in the Mississippi National Guard.”

