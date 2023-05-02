Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 5]

    Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. John Myers renders a salute to Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Myers became the 14th command chief master sergeant of the Mississippi Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:56
    Photo ID: 7621774
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-XN843-1064
    Resolution: 5758x4066
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mississippi Air National Guard Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Myers Assumes Responsibility as 14th State Command Chief Master Sergeant

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Change of Responsibility
    MSNG
    MSANG

