Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, deputy commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, conducts the Oath of Enlistment to a group of Delayed Entry Personnel during the U.S. Air Force Snocross National final races in Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 28. Once a recruit has passed all the necessary requirements, tests and has been officially accepted into the Air Force, they go into the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) while they wait for their departure date for Basic Military Training (BMT). (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 Location: DEADWOOD, SD, US This work, Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross, by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.