Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, center, deputy commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, JBSA-Randolph, Texas stands with Civil Air Patrol Cadets and their parents at the U.S. Air Force Snocross National races at Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7621311
|VIRIN:
|230128-F-RE555-6050
|Resolution:
|3181x2272
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DEADWOOD, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
