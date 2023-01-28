Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross [Image 3 of 5]

    Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross

    DEADWOOD, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, center, deputy commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, JBSA-Randolph, Texas stands with Civil Air Patrol Cadets and their parents at the U.S. Air Force Snocross National races at Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

