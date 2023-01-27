Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross

A spectator participates in the Air Force Quick-Change Challenge, while attending the U.S. Air Force Snocross National races at Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 27-28, 2023. The Quick-Change competition challenges participants to assemble a Ski in the fastest time. The the participant with the best time, over the weekend, receives a Grand Prize Gift Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Location: DEADWOOD, SD, US