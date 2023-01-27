A spectator participates in the Air Force Quick-Change Challenge, while attending the U.S. Air Force Snocross National races at Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 27-28, 2023. The Quick-Change competition challenges participants to assemble a Ski in the fastest time. The the participant with the best time, over the weekend, receives a Grand Prize Gift Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7621310
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-RE555-5063
|Resolution:
|2557x3580
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DEADWOOD, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT