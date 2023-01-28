Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross [Image 1 of 5]

    Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross

    DEADWOOD, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Snocross professional racer Christian Logan, with Scheuring Speed Sports, flies high during the final race at the U.S. Air Force Snocross National in Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 28, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is the key sponsor for this event and partners with Scheuring Speed Sports to engage and educate mechanically inclined youth to potential careers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

