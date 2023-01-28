Total Force Recruiting heats up Snocross

Snocross professional racer Christian Logan, with Scheuring Speed Sports, flies high during the final race at the U.S. Air Force Snocross National in Deadwood, S.D. Jan. 28, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is the key sponsor for this event and partners with Scheuring Speed Sports to engage and educate mechanically inclined youth to potential careers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7621296
|VIRIN:
|230128-F-RE555-6253
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|DEADWOOD, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
