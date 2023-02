NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

220206-N-PI330-1379 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (February 6, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Travae Hines, right, and Builder 2nd Class Janrite Johnson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), treat a patient during a mass casualty drill on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, February 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi conducting a field training exercise operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

