NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

220206-N-PI330-1064 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (February 6, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), and Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB), augmenting NMCB 133, pull an injured person to safety during a simulated firefight on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, February 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi conducting a field training exercise operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US