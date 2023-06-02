220206-N-PI330-1324 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (February 6, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB), augmenting Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), place an injured Sailor on a stretcher during a mass casualty drill on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, February 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi conducting a field training exercise operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 07:27 Photo ID: 7620544 VIRIN: 220206-N-PI330-1324 Resolution: 7268x4845 Size: 1.32 MB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 60 of 60], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.