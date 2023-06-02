Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 57 of 60]

    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    220206-N-PI330-1324 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (February 6, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB), augmenting Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), place an injured Sailor on a stretcher during a mass casualty drill on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, February 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi conducting a field training exercise operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 07:27
    Photo ID: 7620544
    VIRIN: 220206-N-PI330-1324
    Resolution: 7268x4845
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 60 of 60], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT