NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

220206-N-PI330-1223 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (February 6, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Logan Discavage, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), builds the roof framing of a SEA hut on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, February 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi conducting a field training exercise operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

