Workers at Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, prepare M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for movement. The Bradleys will be used to train Ukrainian forces on how to operate and maintain them. (Photo by Jason Todd)
Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces
