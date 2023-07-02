Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces [Image 3 of 3]

    Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Workers at Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, prepare M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for movement. The Bradleys will be used to train Ukrainian forces on how to operate and maintain them. (Photo by Jason Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7620414
    VIRIN: 230207-A-SM279-778
    Resolution: 3765x2479
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

