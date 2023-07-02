A contractor assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, ground guides an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle onto a line haul transport truck to be delivered to a training area in support of Ukrainian forces tasked with learning how to operate and maintain Bradleys. (Photo by Jason Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7620413
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-SM279-730
|Resolution:
|2765x3783
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT