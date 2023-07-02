Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces [Image 2 of 3]

    Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A contractor assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, ground guides an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle onto a line haul transport truck to be delivered to a training area in support of Ukrainian forces tasked with learning how to operate and maintain Bradleys. (Photo by Jason Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7620413
    VIRIN: 230207-A-SM279-730
    Resolution: 2765x3783
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
