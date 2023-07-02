A contractor assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, ground guides an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle onto a line haul transport truck to be delivered to a training area in support of Ukrainian forces tasked with learning how to operate and maintain Bradleys. (Photo by Jason Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7620413 VIRIN: 230207-A-SM279-730 Resolution: 2765x3783 Size: 1.42 MB Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.