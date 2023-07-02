Mannheim battalion prepares, ships M2 Bradleys from APS-2 site to help train Ukrainian forces

Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles line up to be loaded onto line haul transport trucks at the Mannheim APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Over the past year, Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, who has mission command of the Mannheim APS-2 site, has issued more than 7,000 APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces in support of U.S. European Command’s mission to enable the rapid deployment of troops to the European theater and show support to U.S. allies. (Photo by Jason Todd)

