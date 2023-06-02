378th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leaders give a farewell salute to U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, inside a U.S. Air Force C-40B aircraft, following her visit to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023. USTRANSCOM’s continuous goal is to ensure it provides the capabilities needed to deploy, maneuver and sustain USCENTCOM efforts in support of national security and objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

This work, USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.