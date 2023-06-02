Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 1 of 12]

    USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, listens to a briefing presented by Maj. Cynthia Lete, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023. The Total Force team in the AOR is vital to U.S. Central Command and USTRANSCOM mission success; every day U.S service members are asked to think strategically and execute tactfully, in an evolving and high-paced environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 7620305
    VIRIN: 230206-F-UO935-1049
    Resolution: 5461x3522
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    USTRANSCOM
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Gen. Van Ovost

