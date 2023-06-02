USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, listens to a briefing presented by Maj. Cynthia Lete, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023. The Total Force team in the AOR is vital to U.S. Central Command and USTRANSCOM mission success; every day U.S service members are asked to think strategically and execute tactfully, in an evolving and high-paced environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

