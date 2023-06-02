USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, returns a salute to Staff Sgt. Dillon Weiser, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023. Van Ovost recognized high performing U.S. service members assigned to PSAB for their continued efforts and achievements in day-to-day operations, helping propel the mission forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

