USTRANSCOM Commander visits Prince Sultan Air Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, center left, U.S. Transportation Command commander, and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, right, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with members of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2023. USTRANSCOM’s continuous goal is to ensure it provides the capabilities needed to deploy, maneuver and sustain USCENTCOM efforts in support of national security and objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

