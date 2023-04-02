EAST CHINA SEA (Feb., 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Zachary Phillips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), launches an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), off of the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 7620100 VIRIN: 230204-N-BX791-1481 Resolution: 4954x3303 Size: 2.44 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.